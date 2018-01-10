WIND, WIND, HEAVY RAIN, then COLD!

First Alert Weather: We are WEATHER AWARE Friday because of a very strong cold front bringing brief heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts to the region 20-35 mph winds, perhaps a very isolated window in the early morning hours of a few weak spin-up tornadoes along the squall line. The main story will be the dramatic change in temperatures and wind blowing into the region and nearly a 25 degree drop from the morning high of 63 and wind chill values at sunset below freezing. These winds and brief heavy rainfall will snap tree limbs and weakened trees may topple over.

Advertisement