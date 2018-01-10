Veteran wins fight over surgery expenses

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A local veteran will not have to come out of pocket after all for *any expenses for his knee surgery.

News Three brought you the story of Bruce Berreth back in September 2017. He needed knee replacement surgery and was willing to pay out of pocket just to go the Hughston Clinic. He had the surgery on September 8, 2017.

At the time Health Net Federal Services, which administers the VA’s health care program, owed Hughston more than a million dollars, so Hughston Clinic stopped taking VA referrals.

We can now report that Berreth will not have to pay anything, not even what Medicare won’t cover.

“I think it was primarily because of you and your television network, WRBL. If you have a problem you need to stir the pot,” said Berreth.

A spokesperson with Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System, which serves veterans in our area, confirms that Health Net Federal Services has resolved its issues with the Hughston Clinic. The Hughston Clinic, the CAVHCS says, has resumed serving veterans.

The issue affected veterans in other parts of the country as well. In 2016, Health Net was accused of owning Florida VA facilities 134 million dollars in unpaid bills.

Calls to Hughston Clinic’s Marketing department, which handles media inquiries, were not returned.