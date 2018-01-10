UPDATE: 88-year-old Columbus man suspected of shooting and killing stepdaughter on Trussell Avenue

UPDATE: Major J.D. Hawks tells News 3 the victim was 88-year-old James Byrd’s stepdaughter in law and caretaker.

The investigation led to the arrest of Byrd. Columbus Police Department says Byrd is charged with murder.

UPDATE

01/09/17 9:50 p.m. — Columbus police have released the names of the victim and suspect.

Police say when officers arrived on scene they found 67-year-old Nancy Green suffering from a gunshot wound. Green died as a result of her injuries.

Police arrested 88-year-old James Byrd and say Byrd will be charged with murder.

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are investigating a shooting death that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the 5100 block of Trussell Avenue.

Major J.D. Hawk says officers responded to the scene at 4:28 p.m. where they found a woman dead.

Officers have taken a suspect into custody.

Names of the suspect and victim will not be released at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Homicide Division of the Columbus Police Department.