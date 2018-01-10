The search for missing Troup County woman, Carol Evans, continues

UPDATE: A lot of you have been asking for an update on 75-year-old Carol Evans who went missing two months ago from Troup County. Unfortunately, the Troup Co. Sheriff’s office says there is no new information in the case.

Investigators are not giving up on their search. Carol vanished back on November 10th near her home on Lower Lovelace Rd. Troup County investigators are asking you to please continue to share her picture and pray for the family.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga.- Back on Nov. 10, Carol Evans disappeared from her Lower Lovelace Road home. Deputies said it was possible she left walking and never returned.

Since then, sheriff’s office personnel have been searching for Evans around the clock. In the past 10 days, helicopters, drones with forward-looking infrared, more than a dozen K-9 teams, first responders and more have been used in the search.

Sunday, the sheriff’s office announced that after meeting with the Evans family, it was determined that all resources have been exhausted and that personnel have looked in the most reasonable locations where search experts believe she should have been had she walked away from the home as deputies believe she did.

The case will remain an active and open missing person case. Investigators will continue to follow any leads that come in.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Troup County Sheriff’s Office at 706-883-1616 or Crimestoppers at 706-812-1000.