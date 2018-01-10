The Latest: Toyota-Mazda announcement coming today

Associated Press Published:
Akio Toyoda, Masamichi Kogai
FILE- In this Aug. 4, 2017, file photo, Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda, left, and Mazda Motor Corp. President Masamichi Kogai shake hands after a press conference in Tokyo. Japanese automakers Toyota and Mazda have picked Alabama as the site of a new $1.6 billion joint-venture auto manufacturing plant, a person briefed on the decision said Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Japanese automakers Toyota and Mazda are making an announcement about their new massive joint factory.

A person briefed says the plant will be located in Alabama. The person did not want to be identified because the decision hasn’t been made public.

The companies announced Wednesday that there will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. CST. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has scheduled a 2 p.m. news conference about a “major economic development.”

The plant will employ about 4,000 people and will be built in Limestone County near Huntsville.

Alabama has an existing law that allows economic incentives, such as payroll rebates, for large projects. Additionally, lawmakers from the area on Tuesday proposed additional local tax incentives that appear aimed at the project. The bill would allow local tax abatements for projects with capital investments over $100 million.

