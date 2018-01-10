Susan Stephens

WRBL Staff

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ga. — Our Carlos Williams was on the road again this week to honor our latest Kinetic Golden Apple award winner.

She is Webster County Schools first grade teacher Susan Stephens. Stephens, a 23-year-old teaching veteran and Georgia Southwestern grad, was totally surprised when our camera’s rolled into her classroom.

Stephens was nominated by parent Letedra Banks who told us the teacher is always accessible and is very much involved in each child’s life.

Stephens says she enjoys seeing her students grow.

 

