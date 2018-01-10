Nude man forces his way into Alabama home

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a nude man forced his way into an Alabama home and tried to sexually assault a woman.

Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson tells other media sources that 47-year-old Eric Lamont Barnes was charged with attempted sexual assault and burglary Monday, January 8th.

Thompson says residents of the home told police that Barnes tried to sexually assault a woman living there. Authorities say Barnes fled after a physical encounter with the victim and witnesses inside the home.

Other media sources report that Barnes couldn’t be reached for comment and that courthouse records show he doesn’t have an attorney.