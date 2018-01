AUBURN, Ala (WRBL) — Auburn Police say a minor accident near Auburn Junior High sends crossing guard to the hospital.

Police say around 7:55 a.m. Wednesday morning a minor accident occurred with a crossing guard who was grazed as he directed a vehicle to exit the parking lot in the 400 block of S. Dean Road, near Auburn Jr. High School.

There were no injuries, but the crossing guard requested to be transported and evaluated by medical personnel .