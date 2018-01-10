METRA seeks rider input ahead of possible 2018 route changes

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Bus routes in Columbus are under review after METRA representatives say some routes are doing so well they need extra service while others need some heavy readjusting.

Tuesday, METRA’s director brought a presentation to Columbus City Council detailing a year’s worth of research into riders on certain lines. Last year, METRA extended late-night hours and added new lines after taking in customers’ requests.

“We have some lines that are really under performing and then we have others that are doing very well, and we are thinking of adding more trips to. So instead of coming every hour-and-a-half or every hour, they’ll come maybe every 30 minutes,” says METRA Director of Transportation Rosa Evans.

The under performing lines include Routes 8 and 11, which according to the METRA presentation, don’t have a high enough ridership to sustain their cost.

“We want to let the public know, this is where their tax dollars are going,” Evans says. “If we have a line that’s under performing, we can’t continue it. We can’t continue to put your money into a route that only has maybe one or two riders each trip.”

News 3’s Mikhaela Singleton hopped on the Route 8 to see what an under performing line looks like. The driver Tiki Wyatt says she hasn’t been assigned to Route 8 for very long, but it has been a noticeable difference.

“Other routes you’re either picking someone up or dropping someone off at every other stop or so,” Wyatt says. “This route I could probably drive all the way to the library and won’t pick anybody up, and maybe on the way back I’ll pick up one person.”

And after an hour on the line, there were still plenty of empty seats to spare.

“We’re on the way back, haven’t picked up anybody,” Wyatt says.

She adds she understands why residents may want more accessibility to certain parts of town, but unfortunately it doesn’t always work out.

“I know people want more routes and to cover more area, but it might be more feasible if they change the route to a different area where it’s more needed,” Wyatt says.

And METRA wants to hear from its riders before making any changes. Evans tells News 3’s Mikhaela Singleton there is an upcoming customer comment period for riders to share their thoughts with the transit system.

“We always value our riders opinions and everyone wants their voice to be heard,” Evans says.

METRA is currently working with consultants to put together several proposed route changes. Some include extending hours or shortening them, and others suggest shutting certain routes down completely. The proposals will be made public January 14 which will give residents 30 days to submit their thoughts.

“Once we collect all of the information from the community, we will go back to council and say this is what the public says. These are the comments we’ve received,” Evans says. “Of course it will go through the process with council before any decisions are made.”

Here are a few ways for you to share your thoughts on transit changes with METRA:

Public Hearings @ METRA Administrative Office: January 30, 4-6 p.m. February 1, 5-7 p.m.

METRA Information Line: 706-225-4581

METRA Route Proposal line: 706-225-4590

Spanish Information Line: 706-225-4606

METRA Online

Comment suggestion box @ METRA Transfer Station (814 Linwood Blvd.)

Surveys will be distributed by drivers to all participating riders