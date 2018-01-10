Lt. Governor Casey Cagle paid the city of Columbus a visit

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — One of the six candidates in the running to become the next Georgia Governor –paid the city of Columbus a visit the night of January 9th.

Lt. Governor Casey Cagle spoke at the double tree. The Columbus/ Muscogee County Republican Party hosted the event.

Cagle says his platform partly focuses on education and the betterment of the military. He explains what he believes he can bring to the table — that the other candidates cannot.

“…Being Lt. Governor I’ve served with two Governors so I know what it’s like to make tough public policy decisions but also the economical development decisions that are required as well as we are growing the state moving forward..so I think experience obviously matters and then secondly..a proven, consistent, conservative record that I have.”

According to other media sources, Cagle joins Brian Kemp, Hunter Hill, Lindsey Trippons, Stacey Abrams, and Michael Williams — in the Georgia Gubernatorial Race.