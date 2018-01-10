Louisiana teacher handcuffed and arrested from school board meeting

ABBEVILLE, La. (CBS News) — A Louisiana School Board is under fire after a teacher was forcibly removed from a board meeting after questioning the superintendent’s pay. The middle school English teacher was booked on one count of resisting an officer and one count of remaining on premises after forbidden. She later posted bond.

What are you doing?

Just minutes after telling me Vermilion Parish School Board that teachers are scared of speaking out, Deyshia Hargrove was arrested.

Sir, hold on I am smaller than you!

At the board meeting Monday night, Hargrove had expressed frustration with the plan to give the superintendent a raise upwards of $35,000.

“A superintendent or any person or getting any type of raise I feel like a slap in the face to all the teachers,” says Deyisha Hargrove.

A deputy city marshal stepped in to escort Hargrove out. But moments later, she is heard screaming from the hall.

Superintendent Jermome Puyau is not commenting on Hargrove’s arrest, but is defending his raise.

“It was time that we brought to board a salary that’s commensurate with what superintendents are making,” says Jermone Puyau.

Since 2012, Puyau has been making around $110,000 a year. According to two board members, with the new contract that was approved Monday, he could earn $38,000 more. In 2016, the average Louisiana teachers salary was around $49,000.

Board Member Laura Lebeouf says teachers in the district haven’t had a raise in a decade, and called the treatment of Hargrove disgusting.

“What happened here tonight, the way that females are treated in Vermilion Parish, I have never seen a man removed from this room.,” says Laura Lebeouf.

But Board President Anthony Fontana is defending the city marshal’s actions.

“A board member was recognized getting ready to speak when she cut into him. That’s when the officer acted, and I think he acted property,” says Anthony Fontana.

The city prosecutor says the Marshal was a school resource officer employed by the school board and not associated with the City of Abbeville. Teachers in the district plan to hold a rally supporting Hargrove Thursday.