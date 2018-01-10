LaGrange mayor and city council members sworn into office

LAGRANGE, Ga. — The City of LaGrange Mayor and city council members were sworn into office Tuesday night.
- Mayor Jim Thornton was sworn in for his second four year term.
- City councilman Dr. Tom Gore for District 1 was sworn in for his second four year term, his fourth year term overall.
- District 1 City Councilman Jim Arrington was sworn into office for his first four year term.
- District 2 City Councilman Nathan Gaskin was sworn into office for his first four year term.
- Councilwoman Norma Tucker and Councilman Nick Woodson decided not to seek re-election.
Norma Tucker served for the city for 12 years while Nick Woodson served 20 years for LaGrange.
The newly elected council members’ terms will expire January 2022.