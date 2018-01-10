Gov. Deal may call special legislative session to woo Amazon

ATLANTA (AP) – Gov. Nathan Deal says he’s prepared to call a special legislative session if necessary to lure Amazon to Georgia.

Deal discussed Georgia’s bid for the e-commerce giant’s coveted second headquarters Wednesday at the annual Eggs & Issues breakfast of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.

The governor said Georgia made a “strong, highly competitive offer” to Amazon last fall and it could be months before the company narrows its choices. Metro Atlanta is among more than 230 potential sites competing for the prospect of 50,000 new jobs.

Deal says state lawmakers starting their 2018 session this week shouldn’t waste time “trying to guess what Amazon is going to do.”

Deal said if Georgia is among Amazon’s top three choices, he will call a special session so lawmakers can pass additional incentives.