Drizzle & fog Thursday, scattered showers Friday then cold this weekend

Patchy fog and drizzle move in overnight into Thursday morning. Temperatures will be mild with the morning in the upper 50s and Thursday afternoon neat 70°F. What we are watching closely is a strong low pressure system and cold front that will move through Friday. This will bring scattered showers and some thunderstorms with heavy rain and gusty wind to Columbus early Friday afternoon. Rain will then clear Friday night with cold air moving in behind it.

Saturday will be sunny, chilly and breezy. The morning starts off cold in the lower 30s with afternoon highs only in the upper 40s. Sunday morning starts off even colder with morning lows in the mid 20s and highs in the mid 40s. Fortunately, we will be dry and sunny through the rest of the weekend.

Another cold front moves in Tuesday – reinforcing cold weather and keeping morning lows in the 20s with afternoon highs in the upper 40s.