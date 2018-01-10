Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing man

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 31-year-old Thomas “TJ” Nigro.

Nigro was last seen wearing a blue or green sweater, gray sweatpants, and sunglasses.

Nigro was last seen in the area of Victory Drive on Friday, January 5th.

Nigro is around 5’6″ in height and weighs about 160 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Nigro’s whereabouts please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.