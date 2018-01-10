COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — First on three// Columbus Police are investigating a bicyclist hit on Wynnton Road.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. this morning on the corner of Wynnton Road and Brown Avenue.

David O’ Donnell, the bicyclist hit, sustained minor injuries after allegedly being hit by a white pick up truck at the corner of Wynton Road and Brown Avenue Wednesday, January 10th.

O’Donnell says, the driver of the white pick up truck ran through a red light and he barely jumped off the bike in time. O’Donnell says the truck still hit him a little bit. He showed News 3 injuries on his hand and knee.

O’Donnell tells News 3, “The only way I can get around is through my bicycle.” He says the handles, seat, and tires are now messed up due to the incident.

O’Donnell says he doesn’t have a lot to say because he plans on going to court.

The driver of the white pick up truck was on the scene but did not comment on the matter.