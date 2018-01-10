Columbus animal shelter creates Tinder profile for shelter dog

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — Columbus’s very own Animal Ark Rescue is making national headlines after creating a Tinder profile for one if its shelter dogs.

His name is Henry and he has brown eyes, brown spots, and according to Miranda Morrison, he is full of love.

Morrison works for Animal Ark Rescue and came up with the idea to create Henry a Tinder after his three-year stay at the no-kill shelter. She says Henry is her favorite dog at Animal Ark.

Morrison says Henry loves people, other dogs, and loves to swim. She even created the perfect date for Henry and his potential owner, “First, his potential owner would pick him up at the shelter, then take a walk or hike, then get lunch of chicken nuggets or sweet potato fries. Then home to a cozy couch for a little living room fetch with a squeaky plush toy, followed by Netflix marathon and snuggle fest before dozing off into a cozy slumber.”

Henry is receiving a lot of love with over 21 matches on Tinder. However, Henry hasn’t been adopted.

Morison posted his profile on Dec. 29.

Morrison says Henry gets a tad shy around small children.

If you want to keep up with Animal Ark on social click here. To learn more about the adoption process click here or call 706-569-6040.