Bitter weather may chill citrus season bloom

Associated Press Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia farmers are cautiously optimistic for the coming citrus season after a week of unusually low temperatures.

The Savannah Morning News reports many farmers protected their trees as best as they could, with techniques ranging from pipe insulation to continuously icing the trees to create heat.

But it’s uncertain if the trees will still flower.

President of the Georgia Citrus Association Lindy Savelle said many area citrus growers are dealing with that uncertainty right now.

“Everyone is keeping their fingers crossed,” Savelle said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s