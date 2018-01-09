West Point Lake going cashless for 2018 season

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:
West Point Lake (FILE)

WEST POINT, Ga. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, announced today that the four Corps-managed campgrounds at West Point Lake in Georgia will begin “cashless” operations in 2018.

Only credit and debit cards will be accepted as payment at R. Shaefer Heard, Whitetail Ridge, Holiday and Amity Campgrounds. Other forms of payment, including checks, will no longer be accepted.

The West Point Lake Project Management Office made the decision to go cashless to streamline financial transactions, provide quicker processing of refunds and to enhance gatehouse operations.

Cashless operations also provide a more secure way to conduct financial transactions and reduce the potential for theft or loss of cash funds.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s