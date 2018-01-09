Toyota-Mazda bringing new plant to North Alabama

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WZDX) — 4,000 new jobs will soon be available in North Alabama. Multiple sources claim Limestone County has been chosen as the new home of a new manufacturing plant for Toyota-Mazda.

Limestone County is preparing a mega site for the estimated $1.6 billion plant. It’s a huge economic win for the state of Alabama.

Governor Kay Ivey has hinted at revealing big news at Tuesday night’s State of the State Address.

We are still awaiting confirmation from Toyota and the Alabama Department of Commerce.