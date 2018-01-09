Toyota-Mazda bringing new plant to North Alabama

WZDX Staff Published: Updated:
FILE - In this May 8, 2015 file photo, Toyota logo on a car is seen at Toyota's headquarters building in Tokyo. Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday, July 28, 2015 it sold 5.02 million vehicles in the first six months of this year, down 1.5 percent from the same period the previous year, as sales struggled especially in the languishing Japanese market. Volkswagen overtook Toyota in global vehicle sales for January-June, the first time the German automaker has come out top in the intensely competitive tallies. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WZDX) — 4,000 new jobs will soon be available in North Alabama. Multiple sources claim Limestone County has been chosen as the new home of a new manufacturing plant for Toyota-Mazda.

Limestone County is preparing a mega site for the estimated $1.6 billion plant. It’s a huge economic win for the state of Alabama.

Governor Kay Ivey has hinted at revealing big news at Tuesday night’s State of the State Address.

We are still awaiting confirmation from Toyota and the Alabama Department of Commerce.

