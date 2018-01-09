The Meneses in Colombia

COLUMBUS, Ga. — From Columbus, Georgia to Colombia, South America. It’s been an interesting journey for a young woman who now finds herself on the mission field.

Karson Barefield Meneses is a product of Calvary Christian School in Columbus. She attended there from age three through 12th grade. She recently found herself back on the school campus updating friends and family about her life as a missionary in Filandia, Columbia.

“I always said I want to be a teacher… or a missionary. Or at one point, I want to be a dolphin trainer. But it was always… or a missionary,” says Karson Meneses.

And she became one. It was on a missions trip to Colombia where Karson met her future husband, Eyson, who as the leader of a college ministry in the small Colombian village of Filandia.

“We really met each other when this team came down for a week. We were both translating for this team,” says Eyson Meneses.

“We both wanted to be in ministry. I didn’t necessarily know that I wanted to stay in Colombia. We just knew that we both wanted to do ministry. We started talking. We were friends for a few months. And then we dated for two days and then we got engaged,” says Karson.

“I actually asked her dad if I could marry her on a Skype call. Karson: Technology!” says Eyson.

Since getting married two years ago, Karson and Eyson have been working with the youth of Filandia.

“One thing that we do a couple of times a week is go to some schools that are like school houses out in some coffee farm areas,” says Eyson. “We go in and teach an English class and a Bible class.”

They also conduct an after-school program.

“We just invite the kids to come hang out, bring their homework. If they want to study English, if they want to learn to read, if they want to practice whatever they want to practice, we’re there to assist them and to help them.”

About 30 kids attend their kids church each Sunday morning. So how do Karson and Eyson measure their success?

“Simple things like a kid saying they’re sorry for something bad that they did. Those are the kind of things that are really simple but they mean a lot,” says Eyson.

“That’s one thing that we struggle with is seeing the fruit. We always want to see fruit. We always want to see results. But God shows us in those small special ways,” says Karson.

To learn more about this Colombian couple with Columbus connections. You can go to their Facebook page, The Meneses in Colombia.