COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are investigating a shooting death that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the 5100 block of Trussell Avenue.

Major J.D. Hawk says officers responded to the scene at 4:28 p.m. where they found a woman dead.

Officers have taken a suspect into custody.

Names of the suspect and victim will not be released at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Homicide Division of the Columbus Police Department..