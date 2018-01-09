Lt. Governor carries out gubernatorial campaign

COLUMBUS, Ga. — One of the six candidates in the running to become the next Georgia Governor, paid the city of Columbus a visit Tuesday.

Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle held a speech at the Double Tree, hosted by the Columbus/Muscogee County Republican Party. Cagle says his platform partly focuses on education and the betterment of the military.

Cagle explains what he believes he can bring to the table, that the other candidates cannot.

“Being Lt. Governor I’ve served with two Governors so I know what it’s like to make tough public policy decisions but also the economical development decisions that are required as well as we are growing the state moving forward..so I think experience obviously matters and then secondly..a proven, consistent, conservative record that I have,” says Cagle.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Cagle joins, Brian Kemp, Hunter Hill, Lindsey Trippons, Stacey Abrams and Michael Williams in the Georgia Gubernatorial Race.