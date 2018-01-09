Jessalyn Adams

Jessalyn knew she wanted to be a journalist from a young age, and she’s excited to keep following her dreams here to WRBL. She attended the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where she was a UAB Golden Girl for three out of her four years. She came off the team to focus on her internships with UAB Sports and WVTM, Birmingham’s NBC affiliate. Shortly after graduation, she married her best friend and followed him to Fort Rucker, AL.

Jessalyn started her career as a multimedia journalist in Dothan, AL. Since then, she took a mommy hiatus to stay at home with her two young children. Jessalyn enjoys exploring new places and trying new things, and she will never say no to a new adventure. Her curious spirit led her and her family here to Columbus.

You can find Jessalyn out and about in her free time enjoying the outdoors, entertaining her boys and their labrador, Pepper. She loves to meet new people and hear new stories, so if you see her out, always feel comfortable to stop and say hello!