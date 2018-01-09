Ivey qualifies to run for a full term as Alabama governor

ALABAMA (WRBL) — Governor Ivey officially qualified to run for a full term as Alabama governor on Monday, January 8th.

The governor visited the Alabama Republican Party Headquarters in Hoover, Alabama to fill out paperwork and run for the state’s highest office.

Ivey took office after former Gov. Robert Bentley stepped down in disgrace amid a sex scandal.

Alabama was under a very dark cloud and a lot of uncertainty had plagued. The folks at the state government were uncertain. I was proud to be able to step up, fill that void and have a successful transition to the office of governor.”

The primary for the governor’s race is June 5th, 2018. Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and State Senator Bill Hightower are challenging Ivey in the GOP Primary. Former Alabama Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb has also qualified to run as a Democrat. Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox will be challenging her for that bid.

Candidates have until February 9th to qualify.