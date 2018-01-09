How do alligators survive the cold?

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (CNN) — Ever wonder how alligators deal with frigid temperatures? Turns out they stick their noses through the ice to survive.

Hacking away the ice, George Howard isn’t trying to free these gators at the Shallotte River Swamp Park.

“It’s interesting to see them poke their noses up and are able to breathe and be perfectly fine so they’re doing this as a mechanism so that if it freezes over they can still breathe but just an absolute amazing survival technique,” says George Howard.

He’s just trying to give them a little more room to relax.

“These guys are diehard just amazing survivors and this is just one more example of that,” says Howard.

The park has 12 gators rescued from captivity now hibernating in the ice.

He says they lower their body temperature and metabolism under water to survive. And Howard admits when he first came to check on the gators after it snowed, he didn’t realize it was their snouts sticking out of the water.

“I looked around and I was like hmmm what is that poking up out of the water, they almost look like cypress trees a little bit from afar. And then I realized as I saw some teeth that oh my gosh these guys are poking their heads up out of the water. And it made sense immediately why they were doing it,” says Howard.

And with the ice melting away.

“This week looks much better buddy. It’ll be in the 60s. You’ll be out in the sun suntanning and enjoying life,” says Howard.

Pretty soon these guys will be saying see ya later alligator to hibernation and these cold temps.