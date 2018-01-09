Gov. Ivey announces 366 jobs coming to Troy with new firearm manufacturing facility

TROY, Ala. — Governor Kay Ivey announced Tuesday that Kimber Manufacturing Inc. has finalized plans to open a production facility in Troy.

The company a leader when it comes to U.S. firearms manufacturing will create 366 jobs and invest $38 million into the local economy.

“With talented Alabamians already manufacturing a wide range of high-quality products that are in demand around the globe, the state can offer Kimber an ideal business environment and a skilled workforce for its expansion project,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “Kimber’s investment in Troy will create a significant number of high-paying design engineering and manufacturing jobs, and we are committed to helping the company find long-lasting success in Alabama.”

Kimber, once a small manufacturing company based in Yonkers, New York, Kimber has grown rapidly over the past 21 years. The new manufacturing facility in Troy will be Kimber’s sixth U.S. location.