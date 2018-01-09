CSU professor receives national recognition as outstanding early childhood teacher educator

COLUMBUS, Ga. — One Columbus State University professor was recognized nationally as the 2017 Outstanding Early Childhood Teacher Educator.

Dr. Jan Gunnels Burcham, a professor of early childhood education was presented the award by the National Association of Early Childhood Teacher Educators at their annual conference.

“I’m very appreciative and thankful of this opportunity,” said Burcham. “It isn’t just for me, it is also for all of the people who have collaborated with me along the way.”

Consideration for the award is based on peer-nomination. Pamela Wetherington, one of Burcham’s former students and graduate assistants, was among three educators who nominated Burcham. Wetherington now works alongside Burcham as an assistant department chair in teacher education at CSU.

