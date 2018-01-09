Columbus man charged in first homicide of the year appears in court

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — The man charged in the first homicide of the year in Columbus is expected to appear in court for the first time this week.

65-year-old Tommy McNeal is scheduled to be before a judge at 9:00 a.m. January 10th. Mcneal, a convicted cop killer, is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possessing a firearm by a felon and during a commission of a crime, and theft by receiving stolen property related to the gun.

Mcneal is charged with shooting and killing 63-year-old Nancy Johnson just thirty minutes into New Year’s Day. Police say he also shot her daughter, and she survived the shooting. The two victims were attending a New Year’s Eve Party at a home on a Colorado street when they were shot.