Auburn man charged with first degree rape and kidnapping

AUBURN, Ala (WRBL) — Auburn Police say 37-year-old Brian Askew of Auburn is charged with first-degree kidnapping and rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Investigators say the victim ran away from the Lee County Youth Development Center back in October of 2017.

Police say she was picked up by several unknown men and taken to a residence in Auburn. Police say she was held against her will and sexually assaulted.

Auburn Police say more arrests are expected. Meanwhile, Askew is being held on a $150,000 bond at the Lee County Detention Facility.