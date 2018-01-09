Atlanta transit system to replace its decades-old train cars

Associated Press Published:
(CBS Atlanta)

ATLANTA (AP) – Riders on Atlanta’s public transit system can expect new train cars, replacing the current cars which are decades old.

Media sources report that other upgrades planned for the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority include mobile ticketing and expanded Wi-Fi.

The plans were discussed at the recent annual State of MARTA address in Atlanta.

MARTA board chairman Robbie Ashe said the contract for new cars will be awarded within the first six months of this year, but it will be a few years before they are constructed and carrying passengers.

Ashe said the cars will have a more comfortable design for riders, as well as better cooling, heating and sound systems.

