Winfrey highlights story of black woman raped by white men

Associated Press Published:
Recy Taylor
FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2010, file photo, Recy Taylor, now 91, sits in her home in Winter Haven, Fla. Oprah Winfrey’s barnstormer of a speech at the Golden Globes highlighted the story of Taylor, a black Alabama woman who was raped by six white men in 1944. Winfrey told the audience that Taylor was a name they should know. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Oprah Winfrey’s barnstormer of a speech at the Golden Globes highlighted the story of a black Alabama woman who was raped by six white men in 1944.

Winfrey, in speaking of the victims of sexual assault whose voices might never be heard, told the audience that Recy Taylor was a name they should know.

Taylor was 24 when she was abducted and raped as she walked home from church in Abbeville. The NAACP assigned Rosa Parks to investigate the case and she rallied for justice for Taylor.

Two all-white, all-male grand juries decline to indict the men who admitted they assaulted her. She died in December, just before her 98th birthday.

Winfrey says Recy Taylor “lived as we all have lived, too many years in a culture broken by brutally powerful men.”

She added: “Their time is up.”

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s