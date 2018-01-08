Wilson Homes Apartment shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — Police are investigating a shooting Monday, January 8th.

Our media partners, the Ledger- Enquirer, reports the incident happened Friday, January 5th.

Police say the victim was shot multiple times at Wilson Homes Apartments at the 3400 Block of Eighth Avenue in Columbus.

The victim was found at Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital in Phenix City following the shooting.

The victim was later transferred to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus.

The robbery- assault unit is investigating the shooting.

If you have any information please contact the Columbus Police Department.