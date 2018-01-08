Thinc Academy receives big check for robotics

LAGRANGE, Ga (WRBL) — The Troup County School system is in the spotlight after receiving an award to promote technology in public schools.

Friday, January 5th Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle joined members of the community when Verizon donated $25,000 to the Thinc Academy for robotics.

The Thinc Academy promotes high order work and social skills among high school students to prepare them for the workforce.

The Academy stimulates interest in the areas of engineering, science, business, and marketing.