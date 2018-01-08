Teen arrested after breaking into vehicle in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — A 15-year-old teen in behind bars after breaking into a vehicle over the weekend.

Auburn police say they responded to a call of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle at a home in the 300 block of Webster Road on Sunday around 6:30 p.m.

The teen left the scene leading the officers on a brief foot chase. The teen was detained where officers located a small quantity of marijuana and later arrested.

The teen will remain unnamed and charged with Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle, Theft of Property 4th Degree, Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Fleeing and Attempting to Elude a Police Officer.