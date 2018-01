COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department Special Victim’s Unit is searching for a man wanted on several outstanding warrants.

Jermaine Antonio Alexander is wanted on multiple warrants. Police say Alexander Drives a 1999 gold or tan ford Taurus. His tag number is BUG5403.

The Special Victims Unit did not give specifics, but say Alexander is wanted on multiple warrants.

If you have any information please contact the Special Victims Unit at (706)- 653 -3449.