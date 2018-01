The potential of freezing rain is also prompting closures and school delays in the Valley.

Troup County schools and offices will be closed Monday, January 8th.

Meriwether County Schools will also be closed January 8th.

Chambers County schools will start two hours later than normal. Chambers County officials say buses will still run, but with the two hour delay. All staff should also report to schools, two hours later than usual this Monday, January 8th.