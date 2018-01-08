Ralston Towers deadline for heat and water January 8

RALSTON, Ga (WRBL) — The city’s deadline for owners of Ralston Towers to have heat and hot water working in all rooms of its facility is Monday, January 8th.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development got involved last week and declared a portion of the towers unsafe and ordered temporary evacuations.

The city set January 8th as the deadline for owners to have at least a temporary fix in place to secure the heat and hot water to residents without it until more extensive repairs can be made.

Last week, the owners of the building put residents in unit without them in hotel rooms while working to bring the rooms up to code.

A city inspector is expected to return to the Ralston sometime Monday, January 8th.