Otis Perry murder trial begins January 8

Jolyn Hannah Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — The murder trial for a man accused of shooting a man following a birthday party more than three years ago is scheduled to begin in Columbus, Monday January 8th.

Otis Perry is charged with murder and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

Police say Perry shot and killed Marquise Shivers in December of 2014 after a fight broke out during a birthday party.

The shooting happened in the four thousand block of sixth avenue.

Perry was on the run for four months before turning himself in.

