COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — The extreme cold temperatures claims a life early Monday morning in the Fountain City.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms a homeless man was found at 25 West 10th Street around 6:21 a.m. He was pronounced dead at 6:50 a.m. Bryan says the man died of hypothermia.

Officials are not releasing the name until his family can be notified.