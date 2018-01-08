FBI: Drones spotted in sky before title game despite ban

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2014, file photo, a drone is demonstrated in Brigham City, Utah. The Federal Aviation Administration announced Monday, Dec. 14, 2015, that owners of many small drones and model airplanes will have to register them with the government, in response to increasing reports of drones flying near manned aircraft and airports. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

ATLANTA (AP) – The FBI says drones have been spotted in restricted air space surrounding the Atlanta stadium where college football’s title game will be held, despite a temporary ban.

FBI spokesman Kevin Rowson said Sunday that flying drones or aircraft in the area of Mercedes-Benz stadium and the nearby entertainment venues is a violation of federal law.

The Federal Aviation Administration banned aircraft including drones from Saturday through Monday night, when the University of Georgia faces the University of Alabama in the College Football Playoff Championship.

Despite the ban, Rowson said drones were spotted in the restricted area Saturday, and he warned that violators would be prosecuted. Sunday’s statement didn’t specify exactly where the drones were spotted, or who was flying them.

