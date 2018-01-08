Eufaula Police Department highlight officer’s good work

EUFAULA, Ala (WRBL) — The public may never fully understand the impact patrol officers have on our overall safety and Eufaula Police want to be sure they highlight the achievements of their officer’s good work.

These photos from the police department show drugs, money, and guns seized this past week by Eufaula Officers during traffic stops.

These photos show contraband seized on Thursday, January 4th alone.

Eufaula Police also made similar busts on Friday, January 5th.

Eufaula’s Police Department Facebook page says it’s all about making a difference “one shift at a time.”

Eufaula Police say each time such a seizure is made, safety for all citizens increased.