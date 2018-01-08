Eufaula Police Department highlight officer’s good work

Jolyn Hannah Published:

EUFAULA, Ala (WRBL) — The public may never fully understand the impact patrol officers have on our overall safety and Eufaula Police want to be sure they highlight the achievements of their officer’s good work.

These photos from the police department show drugs, money, and guns seized this past week by Eufaula Officers during traffic stops.

These photos show contraband seized on Thursday, January 4th alone.

Eufaula Police also made similar busts on Friday, January 5th.

Eufaula’s Police Department Facebook page says it’s all about making a difference “one shift at a time.”

Eufaula Police say each time such a seizure is made, safety for all citizens increased.

 

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s