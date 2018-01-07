Rain Monday then warmer temps through Friday.

Rain showers move in Monday with a low chance of light freezing rain toward our north including Atlanta. Columbus is expecting only to see rain showers, but north Georgia does have some potential to see a little freezing rain (less than 1/10 an inch). Many people will be driving to Atlanta for the National Championship game, so traveling conditions could be even more difficult if there is even a thin glaze of ice on roadways. Peachtree City up through the rest of north Georgia are under a winter weather advisory Monday from 5 a.m. to noon est. It will then be chilly and cloudy with some rain showers through the rest of the day, so if driving Monday evening – weather should not impact any traveling plans.

Temperatures then warm through the rest of the week. Tuesday morning starts off more seasonable in the mid 40s with afternoon highs in the lower 60s. A second round of rain is expected Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves through…this will drop temperatures back down by this weekend.