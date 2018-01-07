An about-face and reaching upper 60s late week

An about-face in this First Alert Forecast…Readings are 15 degrees warmer in many locations Tuesday morning from the previous day. The combination of this north Gulf storm and high pressure building towards the west has increased an abundance of moisture and at the same time lifted plenty of war air replacing any cold air at the surface. The warm-up will last through Friday, then a late week storm coming out of the Rockies will replace the warm humid air, with a colder system but not the Arctic air we had from the previous week. Sunshine will follow, with cooler air.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Low: 44

TUESDAY: A few showers in the morning then mostly cloudy. Low: 44 High: 62

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, warmer and more humid. Low: 51 High: 64

THURSDAY: Cloudy, chance showers. Low: 55 High: 68

FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms early. Low 56 High 66

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, cooler and breezy. Low: 40 High: 50

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 32 High: 45

MLK Jr. DAY: Sunny and chilly. Low: 27 High: 47