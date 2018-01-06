Cold to end the weekend then warmer temps & rain return

Sunday will be our last very cold day for a little bit. The morning starts off cold in the lower 20s with afternoon highs only in the upper 40s with mostly sunny conditions.

Scattered showers move in Monday and last through the entire day. North Georgia – including Atlanta – has some potential for freezing rain and ice, which would make for some tricky traveling conditions especially for the National Championship. Less than a tenth of an inch is expected for north and eastern Georgia, but even a thin glaze will impact roadways. The likelihood of freezing rain for central and southern Georgia including Columbus is slim as of now.

Rain moves out early Tuesday morning and temperatures warm up. We’ll be in the 50s for morning lows and afternoon highs will be in the 60s Wednesday through Friday.

The next thing we are watching is a strong low pressure system that will be scattered showers Friday and cooler weather for the weekend.