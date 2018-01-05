Weekend Events January 5th – 7th

Cold weather lasts through the weekend, but there are still plenty of fun events across the Valley.

You can have fun with the cold and ice skate at the Sweetland Amphitheatre in LaGrange this weekend from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday!

If you want a break from the cold, head to the National Infantry Museum on Saturday for their free Kids Winter Film Fest. Watch Rock Dog at 10 a.m. or Despicable Me 3 at 2 p.m. est.

Cozy up and read to friendly service dogs at Puppy Tales in the North Columbus Library Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. est.

This weekend’s highlighted event is the Red Nose Half Marathon Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon in front of Big Dog Running Company on 1200 Broadway in Uptown Columbus. The 13.1-mile race along the Riverwalk is free for all runners thanks to the Columbus Road Runners and their sponsors.

“Our goal is about the community and having a great time and encouraging people to come out. There are a lot of people that maybe this is the only race they’ll do throughout the year because they can’t afford another race so that’s another way for us to give back to someone else that’s maybe not able to pay for a race,” says CRR president Carolee Luther.

This is the 11th annual for the Red Nose Half Marathon.

Online registration is closed, but you can still register for the free race Friday at Big Dog Running Company until 8 p.m. est or on Saturday until 7:45 a.m. est.