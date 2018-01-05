VIDEO: Rare sight of snow on the beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WFLA) — It’s a picture you don’t see often: a beach covered in snow.

According to NBC News, Atlantic beach in South Carolina received 3-6 inches of snow, early Thursday morning, and now is expected to get ice accumulation from freezing rain.

With the high being 33 degrees Thursday, snow is not expected to melt anytime soon.

Officials say roads are covered with ice with some snow packed on top, causing driving conditions to be very difficult.

City officials say the winter storm caused an estimated 1,500 customers to lose power, but crews have restored power to most customers.