Troup County deputy back to work

TROUP COUNTY, Ala (WRBL) — A Troup County deputy is back at work after being injured on the job back in the summer of 2017.

In June, deputy Stephanie Masuoka was assisting in a traffic accident on I-85.

Masuoka was talking with the driver of a wrecked pickup truck when a tractor trailer struck the back of the wrecked truck. That pickup hit a wrecked car. The car then caused Masuoka to go to Airborn over a guardrail. Masuoka suffered a broken femur and had other significant injuries. She underwent months of physical therapy. A post on the Troup County sheriff’s facebook page said it has been a long road for deputy Masuoka, and she still has ways to go, but having her back is a great way to start 2018.

During her recovery time Stephanie Masuoka was awarded the LaGrange- Troup County Chamber of Commerce Valor Purple Heart Award.