Suspect shot in confrontation with FBI agent near Atlanta

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say a suspect has been shot and wounded as an FBI agent attempted to make an arrest in a suburb of Atlanta.

Federal Bureau of Investigation spokesman Kevin Rowson said the shooting happened Friday morning in Sandy Springs, which borders Atlanta on the city’s north side.

Rowson said one of the FBI’s agents was hurt. However, he said the agent was not shot and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Rowson said the suspect was taken to a hospital.

No other details were immediately released.

