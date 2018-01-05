Opelika Police arrest seven juveniles in connection to burglary and theft

OPELIKA, Ala (WRBL) — Opelika Police say eight people were arrested in connection to a burglary and theft that occurred at Car Mart at 501 Columbus Parkway around 2: 09 a.m. Friday, January 5th.

Opelika Police say they arrived to the scene, and came in contact with several suspects. Police say a pursuit ensued and several people were taken into custody.

Opelika Police say the eight suspects were charged with multiple offenses including: burglary, theft, attempting to elude and bringing stolen property into Alabama.

Seven of the eight arrested were juveniles.

Their ages are 12, 14, three 15-year-old juveniles and two 16 year-old juveniles.

Police say they arrested one adult, 19-year-old Raheem McClam of Columbus, GA.

Anyone who has any other information on this case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220. You may also call our Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. You may remain anonymous if you wish.